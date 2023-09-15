Experts and officials convene to advance Smart ProM and ESS systems

Experts and government officials recently took part in a meeting to deliberate on the evolution of the Smart Provincial Management (Smart ProM) system and the Emergency Social Services (ESS) notification system. The event was dedicated to fostering innovative solutions to mitigate societal inequalities and ensure equitable access to assistance for individuals facing limited opportunities.

Leading the discussions, Chanathan Saengphum, Deputy Secretary-General of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC), shared invaluable insights into the development of these systems. In attendance were prominent figures such as Thanasunthorn Sawangsalee and Kantapong Rangsesawang, Deputy Permanent Secretaries for Social Development and Human Security, as well as Atipan Suwatmakin, a researcher from the Education Equality Promotion Fund (EEPF).







The primary objectives of the meeting involve proposals to enhance the Smart ProM and ESS systems, with a specific emphasis on improving data integration and user-friendliness among government agencies. The gathering also addressed the pressing concern of social disparities, pledging to ensure that individuals with limited opportunities gain unhindered access to support and benefits.

The Smart ProM system, according to the government, has been tailored to streamline document submission processes. Previously plagued by delays and bureaucratic complexities, cases involving underprivileged children and youth have now been revolutionized with the Smart ProM system. The tool has simplified procedures, eliminating redundant steps and fostering efficient management within the system.







The ESS system, meanwhile, stands as an important instrument in managing urgent and critical incidents. It offers prompt aid to individuals facing specific threats such as physical harm, abduction, sexual exploitation, incitement to harm, and violent behavior. Operating through the LINE Official Account “ESS Help Me,” the system automatically dispatches crucial information to relevant authorities.

The participants also tackled the long-standing issue of social disparities deeply rooted in the southern border provinces. In response, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is now strategizing additional collaborative efforts with the SBPAC to effectively address and alleviate ongoing challenges persisting in the region. (NNT)













