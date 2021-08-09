Expats all age groups in Thailand are increasingly registering for vaccines

- Those who test positive via antigen test kits, may contact the National Health Security Office’s (NHSO) 1330 hotline, or register on the NHSO website
- The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has formed a team of “Super Riders” to deliver medical kits to COVID-19 patients, as part of the home isolation program, which allows some patients to recover at home
- From February 28 to August 08, 2021, Thailand has already administered 20.6 million doses of vaccines
- As of August 9, 2021, over 46,100 foreigners in Thailand have registered for COVID-19 vaccination at https://expatvac.consular.go.th/. This COVID-19 vaccination registration is for foreign residents at all age groups in Thailand who have never received COVID-19 vaccination before
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+20,920)
- There will be a total of 67 ‘Community Isolations’ in Bangkok with the capacity of 8,886 beds. Out of this 67, 53 locations have been opened. The rest will be launched within this week
- Thailand’s Department of Medicine Services (DMS) says that patients with COVID-19 who are awaiting treatment should receive favipiravir anti-viral medication immediately (NNT)