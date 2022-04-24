Examples of local communities with the art of weaving in Thailand

A Chalom is a woven basket that is used to carry or as a package for produce, and it has been part of the Thai way of life for many generations. Made from bamboo strands – a strong, flexible and durable material – it represents the strong ties of the Thai and global economy, as they aim towards a strong, prosperous and sustainable economy.



There are three such local communities, where the visitor can enjoy an authentic experience in weaving. In addition, there is much more that tourists visiting these communities can also enjoy in the same and nearby provinces.

PhanatNikhom Community in Chon Buri Province – One of Thailand’s largest manufacturers of woven handicrafts, this ancient community offers weaving demonstrations and one of the world’s largest weaving and handicraft markets. Ban Don Tanot Community in Sing Buri Province – Walking around local farms and cooking local dishes here, as well as learning the art of weaving with the villagers, offers a charming look into the local lifestyle and ways of life. Ban Laem Community in SuphanBuri Province – The community-based tourism and homestay experiences available here reflect the locals’ deep connection with water, and include boat rides and learning how to weave water hyacinth into various local products. (NNT)





































