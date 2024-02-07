Ethnic groups scattered across country to receive Thai nationality under new bill

The Cabinet this week approved in principle the draft law for the protection and promotion of the lifestyles of ethnic groups. The bill, which will soon be proposed to the House of Representatives, aligns with the Constitution’s provision to promote equality for all. It is expected that the enactment of this law will transform liability into strength.

Sermsak Pongpanit, Minister of Culture, explained that under the bill, various ethnic groups scattered across the country will receive Thai nationality. Consequently, they will have the right to be cared for by the government. This will result in ethnic groups residing in reserved forests or various areas previously deemed as encroachers becoming assistants to the state.







The Minister further elaborated that ethnic groups are dispersed throughout the country, accounting for one in seven of the total population, or equivalent to 10 million people. Once the law is in effect, it is expected to help protect the rights and provide citizenship to the entire ethnic group population, currently residing in areas under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Minister Sermsak further mentioned that these people would then be expected to do away from professions that involve deforestation, and will become landowners who take care of the forests. They will also be allowed to continue living in these areas in a manner that allows people and forests to coexist.







Subsequently, there will be a promotion of quality of life, including education, health care, and benefits in tourism, as ethnic groups possess a significant amount of soft power.

The minister is optimistic that, if implementation is completed successfully, these 10 million ethnic group members will become a significant force for the government that will help prevent deforestation and wildfires. He reasoned that they are 100% Thai, and being 100% Thai, a love for the nation of Thailand will emerge, helping in matters of national security and border drug issues. They will have the motivation to take part in protecting borders. (NNT)































