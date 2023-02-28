Election Commission dismisses rumors on unofficial voting counts

The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed rumors that it could do away with reporting unofficial counts.

EC chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong explained that the EC is implementing a new system that will be less prone to errors and ensure more accurate reporting on vote tallies.

Known as the ECT Report system, it will allow for immediate reporting on tallies from an election unit once vote counting is completed. To reduce errors in the process, each director of an election unit will submit its counts to the district-level tallying center, which will then input the figures into the unofficial reporting system.







Itthiporn said he believes this adjustment in the unofficial counts reporting system will reduce errors. In addition, the EC is prepared for both the prospect of Parliament getting dissolved and a scenario in which the National Assembly completes a full term.

He also expects the drawing of constituency boundaries to be finished according to the established timeframe. (NNT)



























