EGAT to build eco-friendly floating solar farm

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has partnered with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) and Colorado State University (CSU) to study and develop low-cost, easily recyclable Edge Sealed Modules (ESM) solar panels.

The project aims to test the efficiency of these panels by installing them on floating platforms in the Sirindhorn Dam reservoir in Ubon Ratchathani province.







Thidade Eiam-sai, EGAT’s Deputy Governor for Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy, along with Prof. Nitin Tripathi, Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs at AIT, and Prof. Kenneth F. Reardon, Vice Dean for Research at CSU’s Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) online to collaborate on this project.

Mr. Thidade emphasized that EGAT is accelerating the development of floating solar power plants in conjunction with hydroelectric power plants to increase clean energy production and meet Thailand’s carbon neutrality goals. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing electricity production from EGAT’s floating solar projects in dam reservoirs.







The research will focus on developing ESM solar panels, which have lower production costs and are easier to recycle. EGAT plans to install these panels on floating platforms in the Sirindhorn Dam reservoir to test their electricity generation efficiency in real-world conditions, comparing them with currently used solar panels. The project also aims to explore potential commercial applications.

ESM solar panels represent cutting-edge solar energy technology, capable of operating in diverse weather conditions with extended lifespans. This innovation has high potential for improving the efficiency and flexibility of solar power generation. (TNA)





































