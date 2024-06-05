DPM Phumtham addresses concerns over rice auction

The Ministry of Commerce has addressed concerns regarding the rice auction from the rice-pledging scheme during the administration of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, assured the public that there are no issues, emphasizing that both Thai and international consumers are valued equally.







He said that the focus is not solely on revenue, but also on responsibility and care, ensuring there are no problems with rice quality in the country. Currently, only 15,000 tons of rice are involved.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham mentioned that there is interest in purchasing the rice, without specifying whether it will be sold domestically or internationally. He highlighted the demand for hard rice in the African market. During a meeting with African ambassadors, the issue was not raised, reaffirming that the quality of all sold rice is maintained.









He expressed confidence that Thai rice will remain in demand, emphasizing that all procedures are followed and buyers will not purchase low-quality rice as they must maintain the quality for their populations.

Phumtham stated that the rice auction process has been completed, and by the end of this month, all rice will be sold, alleviating concerns over rice stock from the past 10 to 20 years. (NNT)



































