DES to introduce enhanced emergency warning system

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) plans to introduce a cell broadcast emergency warning system to enhance public safety in response to disasters and public disorder. Set for cabinet submission next month, the initiative aims for operational status within the year.

Major mobile operators are expected to invest 300 million baht each in developing necessary infrastructure, while the DES Ministry anticipates a 400 million baht investment to establish its Cell Broadcast Entity (CBE), potentially funded by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.







Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong announced the dual-tier system, comprising location-based services (LBS) for area-specific alerts and the new cell broadcast system for wider emergency communications. The choice of the DES Ministry or the Interior Ministry’s Disaster Mitigation Centre as the command hub for this system remains under discussion.

This emergency warning system development is part of the ministry’s seven core policies for the year, which include promoting cloud services to enhance public services, developing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and the “one district, one IT man” initiative. The ministry also aims to bolster digital manpower and counter cybercrime using AI technology, all in an effort to improve Thailand’s global digital competitiveness. (NNT)







































