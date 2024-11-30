Defense Minister assures Thailand-Cambodia relations unaffected by Koh Kood dispute

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Phumtham Wechayachai, on November 30, addressed concerns over calls by Cambodian opposition groups to bring the Koh Kood ownership issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He emphasized that such developments would not affect the relationship between Thailand and Cambodia, reaffirming that negotiations can proceed effectively under a government that represents the people and respects international law.







Phumtham acknowledged a proposal by Noppadon Pattama, a Pheu Thai Party MP, to invoke Section 152 of the Thai Constitution to debate the Thai-Cambodian Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) 44 on overlapping maritime claims in Parliament. He described the suggestion as valuable but noted that collective discussions with coalition partners are essential before taking any action. He stressed that multiple approaches are available to resolve issues, and adjustments can be made if one method proves ineffective.

Former Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Jakrapob Penkair, had suggested that Thailand and Cambodia divide benefits under MOU 44 in accordance with international maritime laws and treaties. Phumtham responded that the Thai government is in the process of establishing a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) for bilateral discussions. Once formed, the JTC will work within the frameworks of MOU 44 and international law to ensure transparency and mutual understanding between the two nations.







On whether Cambodia’s opposition pressure to claim Koh Kood would disrupt negotiations, Phumtham remarked that such actions are normal in democratic systems. He reassured that the Thai government would address the issue while respecting democratic principles and public opinion. He reiterated that Koh Kood has always been under Thai sovereignty, and no disputes currently exist.

Regarding potential misinformation impacting bilateral ties, Phumtham highlighted the importance of mutual efforts to address fake news. He clarified that while no formal committee has been established, both nations are cooperating to counter misinformation, which could otherwise harm relations.

Phumtham dismissed rumors involving Cambodia’s alleged cultural claims, including references to Thai dishes and celebrities like Lisa Manoban, urging the public not to amplify minor issues into major disputes. (TNA)









































