Death toll rises to three in tanker explosion at dockyard in Samut Songkhram

One more body was retrieved, bringing the death toll in a tanker explosion to three while officials continue to search for six missing persons.

The tanker Smooth Sea 22 exploded yesterday morning, when ten workers were on board and 30 others were on the bank of the Ruammitr dockyard.

The explosions were heard as far as 10 kilometres away.







The first body was confirmed as a Myanmar worker and the second body was sent for identification. Four people were injured, one Thai and three from Myanmar. Among missing persons, one is Thai and the rest were Myanmar nationals.

Samut Songkhram governor Somnuek Promkiew said an assistance center would be set up at the Pak Samut Temple.







The tanker had 25,000 litres of fuel oil and 20,000 litre of diesel when the explosion occurred.

According to an initial investigation, the likely source of ignition could be welding on the ship which was undergoing regular maintenance at the dockyard. (TNA)

































