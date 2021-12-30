Death toll mounts as Thai New Year holidays begin

Thirty-nine people were killed and 362 others injured when the government’s road safety campaign for the New Year holiday started on Dec 29.

Boontham Lertsukekasem, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said there were 362 traffic accidents, 34.60% of which resulted from speeding and 23.80% drink-driving. Of all the accidents, 81.30% involved motorcycles.







The government set up 1,875 checkpoints and deployed 5,721 officials. They checked 360,412 vehicles and took legal action against 62,932 people. Of them, 18,142 did not wear a crash helmet and 7,939 did not fasten their seat belt.

Ratchaburi had the most accidents at 13. Nakhon Ratchasima recorded the highest death toll at five and Loei reported the highest number of injured people at 14. (TNA)



























