Culture Ministry Honors Venerated Monk, Phra Ajarn Mun

BANGKOK (TNA) – The Culture Ministry on Monday organized an event at Wat Pathum Wanaram to honor Phra Ajarn Mun Bhuridatta’s status as an eminent personality of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



Loading…



Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome and UNESCO Bangkok director Shigeru Aoyagi conducted a ceremony in honor of the late revered monk on the occasion of UNESCO listing him among its eminent personalities for his contribution to peace and the 150th birthday of the monk today.

Mr Itthiphol said Phra Ajarn Mun was greatly respected for his meditation tips to solve suffering and achieve peaceful mind and people around the world were studying his teaching.

The Culture Ministry organized activities at Wat Pathum Wanaram to honor the monk and communicate his contributions to young people.

At 6.15pm participants were set to meditate for 15 minutes for world peace.

Mr Itthiphol said the activity was aimed at promoting meditation and peace internationally and would be live broadcast via Thai TV Global Network. (TNA)