Court to deliver Thanathorn ruling on Nov 20

The Constitutional Court will read the ruling in the media shareholding case of the Future Forward Party leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, on November 20, 2019.

On Friday (Oct 18), Constitutional Court judges spent six hours questioning 10 defense witnesses, after the Election Commission (EC) asked the court to deliberate whether Mr. Thanathorn’s status as a member of parliament (MP) since he was holding shares in V-Luck Media Company when he applied to become an MP, a prohibition under the charter. After the hearing, the court will deliver its ruling at 2 p.m. on November 20. If both sides do not submit their closing statements within 15 days, the court will consider that it already has sufficient information to make a ruling.

The Future Forward Party leader and all the defense witnesses insisted on their innocence and said they do not have any agenda. They expressed their confidence that there will be no further problems after this witness testimony.

The 10 witnesses included Mr. Thanathorn, his mother, his wife, his mother’s grandson, his lawyer, his driver and V-Luck Media employees.