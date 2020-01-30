Coronavirus: PM to inspect Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK– The Prime Minister is to visit Suvarnabhumi International Airport this afternoon and provide moral support to officials responsible for preventing the spread of the new coronavirus.





Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and a group of officials from the newly formed National New Disease Prevention and Mitigation Committee will meet with airport officials responsible for overseeing disease prevention efforts.

The new committee — chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul– is charged with monitoring the situation and instructing related units accordingly. According to the Minister, the committee will also be responsible for handling similar cases involving epidemics and other public health emergencies in the future.

Furthermore, Minister Anutin said Thais in China — particularly those residing in the quarantined city of Wuhan — are being looked after by local authorities and kept in contact with Thai officials.

Thai citizens in China are urged to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus and follow instructions from Chinese authorities.

He also reiterated that the Thai government is ready to evacuate Thais in Wuhan, once the Chinese administration grants permission.