Contingency plan drawn for return of exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to Thailand on Tuesday (22 Aug), as the nation pushes to overcome a political deadlock after the May general election.

In a social media post over the weekend, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said she would meet her father at Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport on Tuesday. The announcement was made after Thaksin previously postponed his return from August 10, citing the need for a medical checkup.







Tuesday is also when the new parliamentary vote for prime minister will be held, which could see Pheu Thai Party candidate Srettha Thavisin selected Thailand’s next prime minister. The second-placed Pheu Thai took over efforts to form a government after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed in his prime ministerial bid.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam had previously disclosed that a contingency plan has been drawn in anticipation of the potential return of the exiled former prime minister. He said the government has taken measures to address the situation in the event of Thaksin’s return to face legal proceedings. He also affirmed that various concerned authorities, including the courts and the Department of Corrections, are fully prepared to effectively handle the situation.







The former telecommunications tycoon has spent years living in self-imposed exile. During his absence, he has been handed a cumulative prison sentence of 12 years across four separate cases by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office. The legal challenges he faces have been a central factor in his prolonged stay outside the country. (NNT)











