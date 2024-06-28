Contemporary World Film Series returning to Bangkok at TK Park; ‘September’ shown on June 29

The Contemporary World Film Series is returning to Bangkok once again, launching with the Guatemalan drama “September (Septiembre, Un Llanto En Silencio)” on June 29 at TK Park, situated on the 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri road. The screening, the first Guatemalan film to be shown in Thailand, features a narrative enriched by director Kenneth Mueller’s personal connection to a real-life terrorist attack.







“September” vividly opens with the recreation of the devastating bus bombing on September 5, 1980, by guerrillas in Guatemala—a tragic event that deeply impacted Mueller’s family. The film traces the life of Theresa, a baby who becomes deaf from the attack, focusing on her upbringing and the trials she faces growing up amid political turmoil, including a challenging romance.

The film boasts powerful performances by a well-known actor and an actress who enhanced her role by engaging with the director’s deaf brother. It has resonated with audiences globally at numerous film festivals for its poignant exploration of human resilience and spirit.









Supported by the Embassy of Guatemala in Thailand, the screening will be introduced by Ambassador Shirley Dennise Aguilar Barrera. Following the film, guests are invited to enjoy local snacks and drinks. “September” will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles. Entry to TK Park is 20 baht, and attendees can reserve seats by contacting [email protected]. (NNT)





































