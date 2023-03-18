PMU-B joins with CodeCombat (SEA) to organize the “CODING ERA: Next Wave of Thailand’s Education” event, along with the launch of “CodeCombat” online gaming platform to build skills for coding personnel of the future

The Program Management Unit for Human Resources & Institutional Development, Research and Innovation (PMU-B) is in collaboration with partners, CodeCombat (SEA) Co., Ltd. and a network of educational agencies, to organize the “CODING ERA: Next Wave of Thailand’s Education” event at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on March 17-18, 2023. The event is one of the biggest learning forums for coding and solutions to create learning experience in the form of ‘Coding Edutainment’ from the “CodeCombat’ web-based gaming platform. The event will encourage young people to realize the importance of learning about coding and encourages them to develop coding skills and to create human resources that meet the needs of the labor market of the future.







PMU-B Director Prof. Dr. Sompong Klaynongsruang revealed that PMU-B is an agency that works to support and synergize power in building and developing important manpower of the country through working with network partners both domestically and internationally. PMU-B also drives partnerships with the private sector and associations to support skills building to meet the needs of the labor market. One of them is the development of coding, which is considered a future work skill that every organization need.

“The government sector has always been driving the development of coding skills. As for the PMU-B, it has worked under the supervision of the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council or NXPO to extend the use of coding language to connect with the creation of a new career from the beginning to the end of every youth and every generation. The PMU-B has collaborated with an important strategic partner, CodeCombat (SEA), who has taken an important part in bringing the CodeCombat online gaming platform to use in teaching and learning directly to students, and has transformed the coding education system into a fun learning, able to build rational and logical thinking that can be applied to the work of a new career at any time.”







Mr. Thepparith Senamngern, Chief Executive Officer of CodeCombat (SEA) Co., Ltd., revealed that the company is a provider of CodeCombat web-based platform or coding game for learning in the form of ‘Coding Edutainment’, and owns copyrights in 6 countries in Southeast Asia. Currently, the company has taken a variety of actions to pass on the knowledge of coding, as well as creating jobs and careers by joining with the private sector in making employment agreements with young people who have learned from CodeCombat. Most recently, we have partnered with the PMU-B to organize a great coding learning event in Thailand, called CODING ERA, to encourage young people and Thai people to realize the importance of learning about coding. This is to push and encourage the development of coding skills that are the trend of the future world.







For the “CODING ERA: Next Wave of Thailand’s Education” event, which will be held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center on March 17-18, 2023, it is an important event for coding learning, as well as showcases research in coding, AI, and robotics. It is also a forum for academic conferences that bring together advanced coding professionals and researchers across the country to share experiences that benefit youth and those interested in nurturing coding skills and competencies, so that it can be applied in a concrete way, such as a keynote speech on the topic “Manpower Development in Coding and Artificial Intelligence for Thailand’s Transition” by Adjunct Prof. Dr. Anek Laothamatas, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation; a keynote speech on the topic “Youth development with artificial intelligence under the administration of Bangkok” by Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok governor; and a special lecture on the topic “PLAY LEARN & EARN with CodeCombat” by Mr. Thepparith Senamngern, Chief Executive Officer of CodeCombat (SEA), along with activities and showcase stages to create many quality knowledge throughout 2 full days.



There are also booths from universities across the country to showcase projects that have been extended and developed by coding, and many activities such as E-Sport Arena, fun and exciting competition, and participated in playing CodeCombat with a mentor to give advice closely.

Prof. Dr. Sompong added that the CODING ERA event is considered a collaboration between the PMU-B and CodeCombat (SEA), as well as a network of researchers throughout Thailand, to organize an academic event where students can learn and have fun. The event generates logical thinking, and creates ‘New Future Coders’ among young people. It also develops coding knowledge that connects to working in four new occupations: agriculture, medicine, working with robotics technology, and mechanical work linked to AI. Most importantly, young people and attendees will experience the web-based CodeCombat, one of the best coding learning platforms certified by the American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence from the USA.

Those interested can experience new solutions for the future of education at the “CODING ERA: Next Wave of Thailand’s Education” event between March 17-18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, free of charge. (NNT)



























