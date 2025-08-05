Chulalongkorn University offers full scholarships to families of fallen border defenders

BANGKOK, Thailand – Chulalongkorn University has announced it will provide full scholarships to the children and spouses of soldiers, Border Patrol Police, and civilians who lost their lives defending Thailand’s sovereignty along the Thai–Cambodian border. The scholarships will cover all tuition fees through graduation.

The measure honors those who perished in service to the nation and provides lasting support to their families, offering care and opportunity to those most directly impacted by the conflict. (NNT)



































