Chinese tourists rank Thailand as top destination towards 50 years celebration of diplomatic ties

BANGKOK, Thailand – The year 2025 marks a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between Thailand and China as both nations prepare to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on July 1.

Throughout the year, both governments have planned a series of cultural and tourism initiatives to strengthen bilateral ties.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975, Thailand and China have enjoyed a robust partnership.



To celebrate this golden jubilee, a remarkable cultural exchange will take place in early 2025. A sacred Buddhist relic, the Buddha’s tooth relic, will be temporarily brought from Lingguang Temple in Beijing to be enshrined at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. This will be the second time in 22 years that the Thai people have had the opportunity to pay their respects to this priceless relic. The 73-day exhibition is a testament to the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations.

Economically, China is Thailand’s largest trading partner. The two countries have extensive cooperation in trade, investment, and agriculture, with Thai fruits like durian being particularly popular among Chinese consumers.

The tourism sector has also flourished, with Chinese tourists consistently ranking as Thailand’s top visitors. To further facilitate travel, both countries have agreed to waive visa requirements for tourists since March 2024.

The 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations is a momentous occasion for both governments, businesses, and people. As the two nations celebrate their shared history and culture, they are poised to deepen their cooperation in various fields and strengthen their bilateral ties for the years to come. (TNA)


































