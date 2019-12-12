Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai opens Chinese Visa Application Service Center

CHIANG MAI – The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Chiang Mai has opened a Chinese Visa Application Service Center to enhance the efficiency of visa services.

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Chiang Mai, Ren Yisheng recently welcomed representatives of various public and private organizations, who congratulated him on the opening of the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Chiang Mai which will officially begin operations on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Holders of ordinary passports who wish to apply for a visa to travel to China, Hong Kong, or Macau and those wishing to apply for notarization from the Chinese consulate are required to visit the Center. However, all visa application documents will still be approved and issued by the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai, which has the power to ask the applicants to submit additional relevant documents or to come in for an interview at the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai.

Holders of diplomatic or service passports, or those applying for diplomatic, courtesy, or service visas are requested to apply directly at the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai. Meanwhile, the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai will continue to handle applications for notarization, legalization, Chinese passports, and travel documents from Monday to Friday, except on public holidays and substitute holidays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.