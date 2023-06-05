China-Laos railway route helps reduce time of carriage and maintain quality of Thai durian

Durian from Thailand continues to be popular in China, while its exports create market value. Thai authorities have recently organized an event titled “Thailand Loves You – Thai Fruit Golden Months 2023” in China, presenting consumers with five varieties of durian for a durian tasting experience. The activity opens an opportunity for general consumers to participate in the event and purchase imported durians from Thailand at a special price.







Xinhua, the main Chinese news agency, released its report showing the increased sales of durian in Yunnan’s fruit market in April 2023. The sales reached their highest in the past five years, with an amount of 70,000-80,000 durians per day. Also, in Kunming, it was found that 340-510 tons of durians were transported from Thailand per day. One box of grade “A” durian, weighing about 17 kg, costs 700-800 yuan (99-113 USD).

In addition, the transport of durian from Thailand to the Chinese market via the China-Laos railway route helps reduce the time of carriage and maintain the quality of Thai durian. (NNT)















