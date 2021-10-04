Chiang Mai and North Thailand remain wet towards the weekend

Chiang Mai and North Thailand

During 4-5 Oct, isolated to scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak while during 6-7 Oct, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in the lower part.







Southwesterly wind 10-20 km/hr. Minimum temperature 22-25°C and maximum temperature 29-35°C.

Across Thailand

The weak southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand with thundershowers over the country. During 5-10 Oct. 2021, the lower-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will intensify and tends to be closer to the Hainan Island, China.







































