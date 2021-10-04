Chiang Mai and North Thailand remain wet towards the weekend

By Pattaya Mail
0
363
North of Thailand still to expect isolated to scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak from 4 Oct towards the end of the week.

Chiang Mai and North Thailand
During 4-5 Oct, isolated to scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak while during 6-7 Oct, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in the lower part.



Southwesterly wind 10-20 km/hr. Minimum temperature 22-25°C and maximum temperature 29-35°C.

Across Thailand
The weak southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand with thundershowers over the country. During 5-10 Oct. 2021, the lower-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will intensify and tends to be closer to the Hainan Island, China.

Chiang Mai is partly cloudy, hot and high humidity this week.



7 days Weather Forecast.



4 Weeks Weather Forecast.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR