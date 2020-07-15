CCSA cancels Egyptian military flights to Thailand

BANGKOK – A meeting of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved to revoke its permission for eight military flights from Egypt to enter Thailand, and to rein in the issue of international arrivals.

On Tuesday (July 14), the CCSA meeting made several resolutions after some foreign very important persons (VIPs) were found to be infected with the virus.







The CCSA will revise its recent measures to ease restrictions on diplomats along with their spouses, parents and children.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to cancel permission for eight military flights from Egypt to enter the kingdom from July 17 to 20 and from July 25 to 29 this year.

The CCSA’s preliminary resolutions on international arrivals and state quarantine measures will be postponed in accordance with its 12th announcement, sections two, three and 11. The measures will be revised, so that they are more comprehensive and effective. (NNT)





