Cash handouts offered to Thai night entertainment workers

The government will transfer the first batch of cash handouts to about 30,000 workers in the night entertainment sector today to relieve their COVID-19 hardship, according to the government spokesman.







ThanakornWangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said the Social Security Office would transfer 5,000-baht handouts to the bank accounts of about 30,000 people on Wednesday. The recipients were among about 120,000 workers in the entertainment sector, whose profiles were stored in the database of the Social Security system.



“The entertainment workers who have not subscribed to the Social Security Fund under Section 40 can do so within January 14, 2022, and seek certification from the Musical Association of Thailand or the organizations of entertainment workers that were registered with the Interior Ministry or the Department of Business Development to claim the handouts,” the government spokesman said.







The cabinet yesterday (Dec 28) resolved to spend 607.15 million baht from its borrowing to solve economic and social problems resulting from COVID-19 to help workers and operators in the entertainment sector including those working at pubs, bars and karaoke shops as well as singers, Likay performers, musicians, waiters and drivers whose workplaces have been closed to curb COVID-19. (TNA)



























