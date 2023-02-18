Cabinet approves MOU between Thailand and Vietnam to tackle IUU fishing

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed that the cabinet, in its meeting on February 14, approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Exchange of Fishery Information Against IUU Fishing between Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (Department of Fishery) and Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Department of Fishery). Signing of the MOU will take place during the 7th Meeting of Vietnam-Thailand joint working group on anti-IUU fishing to be hosted by Vietnam in March 2023.







The MOU on Exchange of Fishery Information Against IUU Fishing is aimed for the two countries to share experiences, information, and measures pertaining to IUU fishing, especially on encroachment of fishing vessels, catch certificate, and traceability, to prevent IUU fishing products from entering the supply chain. Scopes of cooperation are: 1) exchanging information on transshipment and landing of aquatic animals at port, traceability, and verification of catch certificates; 2) enhancing capacity of anti-IUU fishing activities, such as compliance with port state measures, inspection, control and surveillance; and 3) collaborating and exchanging information on illegal fishing vessels under ASEAN network mechanism. The MOU will take effect for 5 years.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, through the Department of Fishery, has earlier signed MOUs and Agreements related to counter-IUU fishing with Fiji, South Korea, Myanmar, Japan, and Cambodia. (PRD)





















