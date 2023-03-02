Cabinet approves construction of Mae Ta Chang Reservoir in Chiang Rai’s Mae Suay district

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the cabinet has granted the Royal Irrigation Department to implement Mae Ta Chang Reservoir construction project in Chiang Rai province under the budget framework of 1,325.28 million Baht, as proposed by Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The construction of Mae Ta Chang Reservoir is aimed to address shortage of water for consumption during the dry season and alleviate flood in the rainy season. The reservoir will also contribute to aquaculture breeding and conservation, and forest rehabilitation.







Construction period is projected for 3 years (2024-2026). The reservoir will be constructed as a zoned type dam, with the crest width of 10 meters, length: 657 meters, and height: 42 meters. Water storage capacity is 32 million cubic meters. Headwork and reservoir are situated in Ban Mai Charoen, Padad subdistrict, Mae Suay district, Chiang Rai province, with the total area of 1,696 rai 2 ngan 37 square wah. The Royal Irrigation Department has been granted the use of reserved forest, comprising the forest area in Mae Lao National Forest on the left bank (1,595 rai 1 ngan 12 square wah), and state-protected area (under the cabinet resolution, dated April 7, 1993) of 101 rai 1 ngan 25 square wah, by Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Once completed, the reservoir will serve 12,865 rai of irrigated areas, 17,200 rai of agricultural areas, and 4,775 households in Chiang Rai’s Padad, Sri Toi, and Mae Prik subdistricts.



























