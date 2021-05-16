Buriram province in northeast Thailand requires everyone to get vaccinated

Buri Ram governor Thatchakorn Hatathathayakul has issued an order requiring everyone in the province to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk being fined or jailed for up to two years.







According to the order, people aged 18 and over, who live or work in the province, must assess their risk of COVID-19 infection, with the help of village health volunteers, via an online system or through a vaccination coordination center, before the end of this month.

Disease control and public health officials will have the authority to force people at high risk of infection to be vaccinated and provide dates and places for their inoculation.







Violations carry a maximum of one month in prison and/or fines that could be as high as 20,000 baht, under the 2015 Communicable Disease Act. Those who actively refuse to get vaccinated may also be liable to a maximum of two years in prison and/or a fine up to 40,000 baht for breaching the emergency decree. (NNT)



















