BOI fast-tracks over 70 billion-baht projects under ‘Quick Big Win’ policy to revive investment momentum

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Board of Investment (BOI) is moving forward with a fast-track framework under the government’s “Quick Big Win” policy to accelerate more than 70 large-scale projects stalled by regulatory and operational delays. Each project is valued at over 1 billion baht, with a combined investment exceeding 300 billion baht in sectors such as data centers, electronics, power generation, and industrial estates.



Following its October 17 meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the BOI approved the formation of three subcommittees to clear key obstacles related to electricity supply, industrial land, and visa and work permit processes. These panels will be led by the BOI Secretary-General and will work with relevant agencies to resolve issues holding back project implementation.

Alongside these efforts, the BOI is developing the “Thailand FastPass” system, a long-term mechanism to accelerate approvals for priority investments. The system will map out industry-specific business processes, identify critical steps in the approval chain, and establish time-bound service standards through cooperation with government agencies. This is expected to reduce delays and improve clarity for investors.



To qualify for FastPass, projects must have submitted investment promotion applications, exceed a 1-billion-baht threshold, fall within targeted industries such as biotechnology, semiconductors, robotics, automotive, and digital technology, and contribute to the economy through job creation, supply chain growth, or industrial advancement.

The BOI also approved a new promotion category for the production of key components used in high-density battery cells—cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, and separators—with a three-year corporate tax exemption. Additionally, two new projects totaling 7 billion baht received approval: Hitachi Astemo Asia’s electric vehicle component plant in Chachoengsao and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services’ oncology center in Bangkok, which will become Thailand’s second proton therapy facility for advanced cancer treatment. (NNT)



































