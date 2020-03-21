Big cleaning activities against COVID-19 take place throughout Thailand

THAILAND – Provinces across Thailand have carried out Big Cleaning activities to disinfect public areas, in an effort to protect people from possible exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







In Chiang Mai, Mae Hiya Municipality workers sprayed disinfectant at Goodview Village, a popular tourist destination of Hang Dong district now closed as part of the order to close public venues for 14 days.

In the southern district of Hat Yai in Songkhla, local people from different groups cooperated in cleaning the city’s central business district and also sprayed disinfectant at its municipal sports stadium to bolster confidence in public health.

Officials of PathumThani meanwhile, sprayed disinfectant around the province’s different government offices while also promoting information on self-protection among members of the public, emphasizing distancing from others and the wearing of masks.

At Phra Non Chakkrasi Worawihan temple, a popular tourism site in Sing Buri, the Big Cleaning activity included disinfection as well as the implementation of prevention measures, such as requiring visitors to wear masks and to maintain a distance of one to two meters from others. Alcohol gels have also been provided so visitors may clean their hands regularly. (NNT)











