Bangkok to pilot beggar crackdown on Sukhumvit Road

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and the Royal Thai Police have joined forces to launch a pilot project aimed at tackling the issue of beggars and homeless people on Sukhumvit Road, Dec 18.

Following a meeting between Governor Chadchart and Police General Kitrat Phanphet, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Royal Thai Police agreed to establish a joint task force to address the problem. The initiative will focus on the stretch of Sukhumvit Road from Phoenchit to Phra Khanong.



“We have discussed social issues and reached a consensus that we expect to see results this year,” Governor Chadchart said. “Sukhumvit Road will serve as a model for addressing issues related to begging and homelessness, with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security joining in our efforts.”

The governor expressed confidence that the crackdown on begging would yield results within this year. As for the homeless, a recent survey by the BMA revealed that there are approximately 400 homeless individuals in the city. While acknowledging that homelessness is not a crime, Governor Chadchart emphasized the need for long-term solutions, such as providing social welfare services, affordable housing, and job placement.







Last week, the Immigration Police, in collaboration with the Bangkok Shelter for the Homeless and Lumpini Police Station, conducted a crackdown on beggars in the inner Sukhumvit area. Twelve people, including both Thai and foreign nationals, were arrested. Among the Thai beggars, one was found to have a bank account with a balance of one million baht and over 300,000 baht in cash.

The foreign beggars, who were from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, were charged with illegally entering and residing in Thailand and engaging in begging. (TNA)

































