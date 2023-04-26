Bangkok Swing Night at the Museum April 30

Let’s swing into the night! 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐮𝐦 presented by Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2!

On the night of April 30th, Museum Siam will come alive with the rhythms of The Stumbling Swingout and Jelly Roll Dance Club. Put on your Contemporary Siamese outfit and let the music move you as you dance the night away.







This free event is open to all, expats, tourists, and everyone. No swing dance experience is needed!

See you on April 30th, 2023 from 18.00 – 20.30 at Museum Siam Bangkok

Register now to get a special gift from Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2!

Link: https://forms.gle/KpQrZ3LhvjjfftUK9

Don’t miss out the chance to capture memories that will last a lifetime! (TAT)















