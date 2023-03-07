Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport seizes heroin worth over 100 million baht destined for Hong Kong

The Customs Department seized 43 kilogrammes of heroin hidden in hilltribe-style jackets destined for Hong Kong.

On March 6, the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) confiscated 43.4 kg of heroin, valued at 107.5 million baht at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the director-general of the Customs Department, Patchara Anuntasilpa told a press briefing.







Twenty-nine suspicious parcels were declared as household and beauty items, clothes and accessories. Officials inspected six packages of jackets decorated with ethnic fabric and loincloths. The sleeve cuffs were thicker than the normal size and had strong smell.

The hems were removed for examination and a white powdery substance was found in patches stitched onto the sleeve cuffs. It tested positive for heroin.

The Customs Department will work with relevant agencies for further investigation and arrests of the culprits. (TNA)















































