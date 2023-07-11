Bangkok secures abandoned buildings amid concerns for children’s’ safety

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has taken measures to address safety concerns raised by parents after photos of homeless people went viral, showing them residing near Satriwithaya School on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue.

BMA Spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapan announced on July 9 that the Phra Nakhon District Office inspectors had erected fences around several abandoned buildings in the vicinity, including the Suksapan store, which closed its doors in February 2019. The aim was to deter the homeless from trespassing on the properties.







Parents have been expressing concerns for the safety of their children, who often encounter homeless individuals while walking to the bus stop or awaiting their parents’ arrival near the school.

According to Ekwaranyu, the BMA has designated two alternative locations for donations. These sites include an area under the Phra Pinklao Bridge, where 200 homeless people are provided with food on a daily basis, and Sake Alley on Assadang Road, catering to 150 homeless people each day. To ensure the orderly distribution of donations, City Hall urges those who wish to contribute food to do so via an online form available at http://forms.gle/2hZzssfChcJtrALK9.







Photos circulating on social media showed homeless individuals occupying ramps, stairs and raised platforms in front of abandoned buildings on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue. The netizen who shared the photos expressed concern for student safety, citing instances of aggressive behavior, alcohol consumption and drug use among the homeless. (NNT)

















