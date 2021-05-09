Bangkok provides free testing to people in high-risk occupations

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide free COVID-19 testing to people in professions at high risk of infection, and those who are not covered by the social security system, until 31 May at the Bangkok (Thai -Japan) Youth Centerin Din Daeng district.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday that workers, who are not covered by social security, can get tested for free at the youth center, with priority given to those that have contact with numerous people during their work, such as food delivery staff, public service vehicle drivers and drivers of both car and bike taxis.







He saidthe BMA is procuring additional vaccines for staff of agencies whose work might expose them to the virus, such as teachers, Don Mueang airport staff, Metropolitan Electricity Authority staff and road sweepers in 50 districts. (NNT)























