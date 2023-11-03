Bangkok on alert for increase in PM2.5 particles Nov 3 – 5

Bangkok and its vicinity are on alert for a projected increase in PM2.5 particles between November 3rd and 5th.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has issued a warning for possible elevated PM2.5 levels due to a decrease in rainfall and an influx of cooler air, alongside gentle winds, conditions that are likely to reduce particle dispersion and cause accumulation.







The PCD underscores the importance of ongoing emission control measures, particularly maintenance of diesel engines and avoiding open burning to mitigate air quality deterioration.

For those living in zones where PM2.5 surpasses the safety threshold, the PCD recommends minimizing outdoor activities, using protective gear, and seeking medical attention for any health issues. (NNT)



























