Bangkok mulls latest plan to cope with fine dust

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration worked out its newest plan to cope with the problem of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) that is expected to escalate late this month.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang chaired a meeting of the BMA’s PM2.5 committee as the pollution normally happened from late October to February.







The meeting approved the latest plan which was based on solutions implemented last year and also included improved measures such as increase in vehicle emission checkpoints, frequent emission checks and no-truck hours in some areas.

Participants in the meeting suggested the BMA install anemometers and apply artificial intelligence to improve PM2.5 forecasts and solutions. (TNA)



























