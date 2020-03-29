Bangkok monks receive face-masks to safeguard COVID-19 infection

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has handed out protective masks and hand sanitizers to Buddhist monks to help them cope with the spread of COVID-19.

Loading…

The BMA Permanent Secretary, Silapasuai Rawisaengsun, presented 800 masks and 120 bottles of hand sanitizer to the monks, at Suthat Thepwararam, Ratchanatdaram, Thepthidaram and Mahannapharam temples, to protect them while performing their religious duties.

The Bangkok official said the temples were quiet, with few merit makers. All temples provide hand sanitizers for visitors and display signs advising on ways to stay safe from COVID-19, including markers to keep people separated from one another.

The BMA has continued to produce masks and is now making over 100,000 a month to meet demand. It has so far made 160,000 masks. (NNT)











