Bangkok Int’l Airport relies more on automated devices to serve potential influx of arrivals

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is working on digitalizing six airports, starting with Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, to get ready for a potential influx of tourists, once the world returns to international travel next year.







AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Monday that, so far, AOT has developed the “Greenfield” system, which enables passengers to use various services, such as check-in and baggage loading, via smartphone or other automated devices.







He added that the new technology should be set up in six airports by next year, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, which should have the new system in place by July this year, while the new system should be installed in Phuket International Airport by April or May next year.







Mr. Nitinai said passengers who do not have baggage can check-in via a kiosk at the airport, or via the AOT smartphone application at home. If they need to load baggage, check-in counters will have a biometric system to verify passengers’ identities and they can load their luggage using the self-service baggage loader. Airports will also use a face recognition system to screen passengers, instead of checking their ID cards. (NNT)



















