Bangkok installs sandbags to protect communities from Chao Phraya River overflow

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang apologized for the flooding that resulted from overflow from the Chao Phraya River.

Inspecting flooding on Song Wat Road in Samphanthawong district, Pol Gen Aswin said that the high tide and the flow of the Chao Phraya River from provinces situated upstream over the past few days raised the level of the river to 2.30 meters and communities standing without a permanent embankment were flooded.







He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had placed sandbags to protect the communities but the level of the river was 50-60 centimeters higher than expected. As a result, the river overflowed into many areas including Song Wat and Ratchawong roads in Samphanthawong district, other areas in Bang Phlad, Charoen Krung and Rama III roads in Yannawa district and Charoen Nakhon Road and Bukkalo intersection in Thon Buri district.

“BMA must apologize for the overflow into areas by the Chao Phraya River today which affected the everyday life of people and caused traffic congestion in many areas. Floodwater is receding.







Officials are monitoring the situation and have placed sandbags in flood-prone areas to cope with the evening high tide from 4pm to 7.30pm and the high tide tomorrow (Nov 9) morning,” the Bangkok governor said. (TNA)







































