‘Bangkok Food Festival 2023’ at Odeon Circle, Yaowarat May 27-28

THAILAND EVENT: Prepare to meet ‘Bangkok Food Festival 2023’ where nearly 100 great restaurants from 10 famous neighborhoods in Bangkok will be selling their best food dishes from 27-28 May 2023 from 4:00PM-10:00PM at the Odeon Circle, Yaowarat.

The famous food districts are:

Sam Phraeng district

Banglamphu area

Khlong San area

Talat Phlu area

Banthat Thong District

Bang Rak

Ari area – Saphan Kwai

Chokchai 4 – Lad Phrao (Wang Hin)

Wanglang area

Yaowarat area

Source: Bangkok Tourism Division (TAT)