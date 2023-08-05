Bangkok discusses plans for Ashton Asoke condo construction issues

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced its plans regarding the ongoing issues surrounding the Ashton Asoke condominium.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Deputy Governor Wisanu Sapsompol, and BMA Building Control Director Surat Tirakul held a press conference to address the legal situation regarding the Ashton Asoke condominium. The Bangkok governor explained the situation to the public and offered possible solutions for its project developer Ananda MF Asia Asoke Company Limited.







The press conference follows the Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling to retroactively invalidate the condominium’s construction permit due to the developer’s failure to secure a standard 12-meter-wide entrance to the property. Residents were concerned that the newly finished condo would be demolished due to the developer’s failure to comply with regulations.

According to the Bangkok governor, the BMA would officially issue a construction permit withdrawal notice to the Watthana district office on Friday, with the notification sent to the project developer as instructed by the court. The company will then have the opportunity to apply for a new construction permit for the luxury condo. He noted that the company has a period of 30 days to submit the request, with the possibility of an extension of up to 120 days if needed.







The governor also clarified that the court’s ruling did not concern the property’s main entrance connecting to Asok Montri Road, which is on land rented from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA). He noted that the ruling does not pertain to safety concerns, as the condo has easy access to fire engines in case of emergencies and is not at risk of collapse.

The governor emphasized that the BMA had granted the original construction permit in strict compliance with all relevant regulations. The approval was based on the company’s fulfillment of all application criteria. He reiterated that there was no need to demolish the Ashton Asoke condo and that tenants can continue to stay in the building. (NNT)

















