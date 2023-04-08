Bangkok celebrates 241st anniversary from April 21-25

The Ministry of Culture has announced a series of events and activities to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the establishment of Krung Rattanakosin or Krung Thep Mahanakhon (Bangkok), from 21-25 April 2023 at museums, temples and key landmarks in Rattanakosin Island or Bangkok’s Old Town.

The event is organised to honour and commemorate the benevolence of Phra Bat Somdet Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok Maharaj (King Rama I) – the founder of the Rattanakosin Kingdom and the first monarch of the Chakri Dynasty – and all the kings of the Chakri Dynasty.

Bangkok was established on 21 April 1782. Rattanakosin Island or Bangkok’s Old Town is located along the Chao Phraya River in Phra Nakhon district. It is home to famous and most-visited landmarks such as the Grand Palace, Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Wat Phra Kaew or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) and Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho or the Temple of the Reclining Buddha).







Main locations for the five-day event are the National Museum Bangkok, the National Theatre, Santi Chai Prakan Park, Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center, Museum Siam, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, and Bang Lamphu Museum. In addition, there will be 20 other venues for related events and activities.

The National Museum Bangkok and the National Theatre will be the venue for the worshipping rituals on 20 April to mark the founding anniversary of Krung Rattanakosin. This will be followed by merit-making ceremonies at Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) and a ceremony to worship the City Pillar Shrine on 21 April.







The opening ceremony will take place at the National Museum Bangkok and the National Theatre. Here, throughout the five days will be cultural performances, a night museum, a retro-style food market, and a fair selling cultural products from Thailand’s 76 provinces and from Bangkok’s 50 districts.

At Santi Chai Prakan Park, events and activities will take place from 21 April to 7 May. These include an exhibition in honour of all the kings of the Chakri Dynasty, multimedia shows celebrating the 241 years of Bangkok, an illuminated tunnel, open-air cinema and orchestral performances.

Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center will hold a photo contest on the 241 years of Krung Rattanakosin, along with workshops and a fair on contemporary art products, as well as related activities from the ASEAN community.



Museum Siam will host academic discussions and an exhibition on the 241 years of Krung Rattanakosin.

Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan will hold a temple fair and various activities on the 241 years of Krung Rattanakosin.

Bang Lamphu Museum will open for free entry and will hold community tourism activities conducted by local youth guides including art and craft workshops and cultural performances.







Related events and activities on the 241st anniversary of Krung Rattanakosin will also be held at 20 other venues, such as making merit and paying homage to Buddha images.

The BMTA will be organising buses and trams for sightseeing, as well as pick-up and drop-off services at various points, free of charge.

For more information, call the Ministry of Culture Hotline 1765 (Thai speaking). (TAT)















