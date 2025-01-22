Bangkok bans non-green listed trucks amid worsening air pollution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok has banned six-wheeled trucks not registered on the “Green List” from entering the inner ring road area starting Thursday and Friday to combat worsening PM2.5 air pollution.

The ban will be enforced using AI-powered CCTV cameras to identify and fine violators.

The move comes as PM2.5 levels approach hazardous levels, leading to the closure of 103 schools. The BMA has extended its work-from-home policy until January 24 and anticipates the situation to improve by January 27.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced the measures, citing stagnant air conditions, vehicle emissions, and increased burning activities in neighboring provinces as contributing factors.

The BMA encourages truck operators to register on the Green List by ensuring their vehicles undergo engine oil and filter change and inspection by authorities.

Trucks found in violation will have their license plates recorded and reported to authorities. Violators face fines of up to 2,000 baht (approximately $60 USD) and/or imprisonment of up to one month. (TNA)

































