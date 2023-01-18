‘Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival’ opening ceremony at Paragon Cineplex on Jan 20

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture is cooperating with the Federation of National Film Societies, the Government, and the private sector to organize the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2022.

It is scheduled for 20-25 January 2023 and there will be an opening ceremony on 20 January on the 5th floor, Paragon Cineplex, Bangkok.

Activities include the screening of five high-quality ASEAN films that have received world-class awards, as well as three classic films, 14 ASEAN short films, and eight ASEAN feature films.







This event is being held for the eighth time in a row. The focus is to promote Thai tourism through film scenes, considered as a drive for the policy of promoting “soft power,” Thainess, and Thai creative industries to become the center of Asian film production, as well as promoting the expansion of the ASEAN film market to the international level.

Follow at Facebook fan page: Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival

*Admission is free

































