Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Museum officially opens in PhangNga, South Thailand

Thailand has officially opened the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Museum in PhangNga province. The museum serves as a memorial to the victims of the 2004 tsunami and a learning center.

Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Museum officially opened at Ban Nam Khem community in PhangNga province, with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha virtually presiding over the opening ceremony.







Culture Minister IttipolKhunpluem said that, in addition to being a memorial, the museum will also serve as a learning center for telling the story of the disaster caused by the tsunami on December 26, 2004. It chronicles the many measures and cooperative efforts undertaken between Thailand and the international communities.



Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Museum is situated on a 0.8-hectare piece of land. The architecture of the museum building was inspired by ocean waves, as reflected in its curves and circular openings. The museum grounds are also home to a warning tower inspired by local fisherfolk equipment, where visitors can climb up and take in the view of the area from above.

The museum is open to visitors every week from Wednesdays to Sundays, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.(NNT)



























