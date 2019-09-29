Authorities inspect temple damage after flooding

Bangkok – Tewan Liptapallop, a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office is visiting Ubon Ratchathani and nearby areas this weekend, along with officials from the Sangha Supreme Council to assess damage at some 100 temples affected by the flood disaster, in order to provide appropriate compensation and plan restoration.

The general public and private companies continue to donate items to flood victims through the government. A rubber shoe maker has just donated some 50,000 pairs of shoes to be delivered to villagers in flooded provinces.

Members of the Subdistrict Administration Organization Association of Thailand have delivered survival bags to some 600 households in Trakan Phuet Phon district, Ubon Ratchathani. The organization gathered consumable items and cash from 5,000 members nationwide for flood victims in the northeastern province. The organization has also delivered consumable items and medications to affected villagers in Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Sisaket.