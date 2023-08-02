Ashton Asoke condo owner able to reapply for permit

Bangkok’s luxury condominium, Ashton Asoke, is facing the revocation of its construction permit by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), as mandated by the Supreme Administrative Court. However, the owner of the condominium, Ananda Development, has the opportunity to apply for a new permit.

The court’s ruling was based on the fact that access to and from the condo building, situated on Asoke Road, was built on land expropriated by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) for the Blue Line train project and cannot be used for other purposes.







Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon clarified that revoking the permit does not entail demolishing the condominium, but requires Ananda Development to secure a new construction permit from City Hall. To do so, it must locate a plot of land at least 12 meters wide to be used for access to Asoke Road. The company is reportedly offering attractive prices for adjacent land to fulfill this requirement.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has established an ad hoc working committee to address the situation, with a press conference scheduled for further updates. In the meantime, Ananda Development CEO Prasert Taedullayasatit said he intends to hold separate meetings with the Bangkok and MRTA governors to discuss easing the impact on the condominium project and its residents.

The company also reported these latest developments to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, keeping stakeholders informed on the measures taken in response to the court’s ruling. (NNT)

















