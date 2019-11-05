ASEAN Styles trade fair welcomes delegates at 35th ASEAN Summit venue

BANGKOK – The Department of International Trade Promotion is holding an ASEAN Styles trade fair during the 35th ASEAN Summit, in effort to uphold the invention and innovation of Thai goods. About 2,000 representatives of public and private sectors are expected to visit the trade fair at the Summit venue.

The Ministry of Commerce’s Department of International Trade Promotion is organizing the ASEAN Styles Trade Fair alongside the ASEAN Summit at Hall 5 of IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Exhibition and Convention center from November 2 to November 4. Thailand’s potential in trade, investment and tourism as well as the country’s current image as chair of ASEAN are being exhibited at the trade fair. It provides marketing opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, especially in lifestyle products and export-quality OTOP items. The trade fair is being held in the premises of the venue where the ASEAN Summit, RCEP and ABIS 2019 are being held.

For security reasons regarding world leaders, executive officials of the public and private sectors of ASEAN and trade partner countries, as well as those of many world-famous firms, only the 2,000 attendees at the Summit and related summits are allowed to visit the trade fair. They can also buy goods and engage in trade negotiations at the fair.