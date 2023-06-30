‘Amazing Muay Thai Travel Experience’ campaign – soft power asset to attract more tourists

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the “Amazing Muay Thai Travel Experience” campaign to promote the country’s tourism industry. The initiative aims to showcase the unique fighting techniques of four regions in Thailand associated with the ancient martial art of Muay Thai. The opening ceremony for the program was held at the TAT headquarters in Bangkok.







Apichai Chatchalermkit, the TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business, explained that the authority is leveraging the art of fighting as a soft power asset to attract more tourists. The “Amazing Muay Thai Experience” highlights the distinctiveness of fighting styles from different provinces: Muay Chaiya from Surat Thani, Muay Korat from Nakhon Ratchasima, Muay Tha Sao from Uttaradit, and Muay Lopburi from Lopburi.







To showcase these regional styles, the TAT will organize events in each of the four provinces. The Muay Chaiya event will take place in Surat Thani from 30 June to 2 July, followed by the Muay Korat event in Nakhon Ratchasima from 14 – 16 July. The Muay Tha Sao event is scheduled for 11 – 13 August in Uttaradit, and the final event, Muay Lopburi, will be held in Lopburi from 18 – 20 August.

Those interested in participating or learning more about these events can obtain information by contacting the TAT Contact Center Hotline at 1672. (NNT)

















