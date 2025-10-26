A Kingdom Weeps as Thailand Says Goodbye to the Queen Mother

BANGKOK, Thailand – In the pre-dawn darkness of Bangkok, a profound silence descended upon the city—not a void, but a quiet space heavy with the collective heartbeat of a nation in mourning.

From every corner of the kingdom, they arrived. Thousands of devoted subjects, their hearts heavy with grief, began gathering in front of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital long before the first light touched the sky. They came to pay their final respects, to witness one last time the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother—a beloved figure whose grace had illuminated their lives for generations.



As the solemn hour approached, the crowds grew denser along every street and pathway. In their eyes shone an unmistakable devotion and loyalty that transcended words, mixed with an overwhelming sorrow that seemed to hang in the very air. The soft sound of prayers mingled with quiet sobs, floating through the atmosphere like a gentle wind carrying the nation’s collective grief. It was as if the earth itself was breathing out its farewell.

Along the entire route of the royal funeral procession, a sea of people bowed low, their heads bent in reverence, their faces wet with tears of unwavering devotion. In that moment, an entire kingdom became one—united in loss, bound together by love, and forever grateful for a lifetime of grace, compassion, and selfless dedication to her people.

Today, Thailand is not merely saying goodbye to a Queen Mother. It bids farewell to an era, to a guiding light, to a mother of the nation whose gentle strength touched millions of hearts.







Her legacy will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her—a love that knows no end, a devotion that transcends time itself.

May Her Majesty rest in eternal peace. Long live the memory of our beloved Queen Mother. (PRD)







































